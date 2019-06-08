Arrest made after reports of bogus workman stealing from homes

Police investigating reports of a bogus workman targeting the homes of elderly people have made an arrest.

An appeal for help was issued last month after several incidents of a man knocking on the doors of properties, asking to use the toilet and stealing items once inside.

Police launched an investigation into the incidents, which happened in Astley.

A statement posted on Saturday morning on the Facebook page for Greater Manchester Police's Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team announced a man has now been arrested.

It said: "Yesterday we arrested a male adult on suspicion of these and other similar offences. He is currently in custody being interviewed. A further update will follow when we know the outcome."