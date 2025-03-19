A man has died after being hit by a truck in Wigan.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of an incident where a truck was in collision with a pedestrian on Freckleton Street at around 9.35am on Wednesday.

Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the pedestrian – a 61-year-old man – died.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

An investigation has been launched by police in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.