Arrest made as man dies after being hit by a truck in Wigan
A man has died after being hit by a truck in Wigan.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of an incident where a truck was in collision with a pedestrian on Freckleton Street at around 9.35am on Wednesday.
Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the pedestrian – a 61-year-old man – died.
A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
An investigation has been launched by police in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.