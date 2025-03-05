Arrest warrant for banned Wigan driver who was a no-show in court

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST

Police have been tasked with finding a Wigan 34-year-old who admitted flouting a road ban but then failed to turn up again to learn his fate.

Mark Ashworth, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, had previously stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Combo on Westminster Street on December 17 and not having valid insurance at the time.

But after his non-appearance at the sentence hearing, justices issued a warrant for his arrest.

