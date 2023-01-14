Mark Vernal, of Dunbarton Green in Beech Hill, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to sending texts to Anna Taylor and turning up at her workplace between early December 2020 and April 18 2021.

He also admitted to breaching a suspended sentence, which had been handed down for a previous offence, by committing the crime.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

However when the time came for him to learn his fate, he did not appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and so an arrest warrant was issued by the bench.