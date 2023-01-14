News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued by court after Wigan stalker's sentence no-show

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 41-year-old who failed to turn up at court after admitting to a four-month stalking campaign.

Mark Vernal, of Dunbarton Green in Beech Hill, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to sending texts to Anna Taylor and turning up at her workplace between early December 2020 and April 18 2021.

He also admitted to breaching a suspended sentence, which had been handed down for a previous offence, by committing the crime.

However when the time came for him to learn his fate, he did not appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and so an arrest warrant was issued by the bench.

A charge that Vernal caused Ms Taylor to fear that violence would be used against her, which he had denied, was dropped at the previous hearing when the prosecution did not offer any evidence.