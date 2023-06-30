Arrest warrant issued for local man accused of £7,500 benefit fraud
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a local man accused of dishonestly keeping £7,500 in benefits.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Daniel Warrington, 37, of Claremont Road, Billinge, had been due to appear before borough justices to face five charges of dishonestly failing to notify the authorities of wrongful credits, each of around £1,500 between August 2019 and January 2021 and failing to take steps to cancel the payments, but he did not turn up for the hearing.
The bench duly issues an arrest warrant.