News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Arrest warrant issued for local man accused of £7,500 benefit fraud

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a local man accused of dishonestly keeping £7,500 in benefits.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Warrington, 37, of Claremont Road, Billinge, had been due to appear before borough justices to face five charges of dishonestly failing to notify the authorities of wrongful credits, each of around £1,500 between August 2019 and January 2021 and failing to take steps to cancel the payments, but he did not turn up for the hearing.

Read More
archive pictures of Wigan mill staff, both at work and heading on holiday with t...

The bench duly issues an arrest warrant.

Wigan's courts of justiceWigan's courts of justice
Wigan's courts of justice