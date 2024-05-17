Arrest warrant issued for Wigan serial domestic abuser after court no show

By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Wigan 34-year-old who admitted subjecting a woman to domestic abuse for six years has gone on the run from justice.

D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023.

He had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing, but failed to attend the hearing and so an arrest warrant was issued.