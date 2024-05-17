Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan 34-year-old who admitted subjecting a woman to domestic abuse for six years has gone on the run from justice.

D'andru Smith, of Cedar Avenue, Lowton, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a named woman between January 2016 and February 2023.