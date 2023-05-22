Andrew Baratinsky, 40, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had previously stood before justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £60 package owned by a householder in Lambert Meadows, Tyldesley, on February 10.

He had also admitted to breaching the terms of a community order but been cleared of stealing alcohol from Bryn Street post office, Ashton-in-Makerfield in January last year following a trial.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The case was adjourned until May during which time Baratinsky was released on conditional bail.