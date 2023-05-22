Arrest warrant issued for Wigan thief after his sentencing no-show at court
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan thief after he failed to turn up to court for sentencing.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Andrew Baratinsky, 40, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had previously stood before justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £60 package owned by a householder in Lambert Meadows, Tyldesley, on February 10.
He had also admitted to breaching the terms of a community order but been cleared of stealing alcohol from Bryn Street post office, Ashton-in-Makerfield in January last year following a trial.