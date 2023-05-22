News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued for Wigan thief after his sentencing no-show at court

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan thief after he failed to turn up to court for sentencing.

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Baratinsky, 40, of Kimberley Place, Ashton-in-Makerfield, had previously stood before justices to plead guilty to the theft of a £60 package owned by a householder in Lambert Meadows, Tyldesley, on February 10.

He had also admitted to breaching the terms of a community order but been cleared of stealing alcohol from Bryn Street post office, Ashton-in-Makerfield in January last year following a trial.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
The case was adjourned until May during which time Baratinsky was released on conditional bail.

But when the day came to learn his fate, the offender didn't show and so the bench issued a warrant.