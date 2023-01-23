News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Arrest warrant issused for Wigan mum accused of benefit fraud by making claims while living abroad

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan mum who has been accused of benefit fiddling.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Rebecca Dolman, 34, of Moat House Close in Norley, is charged with claiming Child Tax Credit and Income Support over a four-and-a-half-year period between 2017 and 2022 while living out of the country for periods longer than the law permits in order to make valid claims.

Read More
Police issue CCTV image of a man they want to question in connection with a Wiga...
Hide Ad

The charge adds that while doing this she allegedly failed to notify the authorities of those spells overseas.

Rebecca Dolman had be due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court accused of benefit fiddling but failed to show
Most Popular

She had been due to appear before Wigan and Leigh justices to face the charges but failed to appear so the bench issued a warrant for her arrest.