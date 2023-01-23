Arrest warrant issused for Wigan mum accused of benefit fraud by making claims while living abroad
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan mum who has been accused of benefit fiddling.
By Charles Graham
Rebecca Dolman, 34, of Moat House Close in Norley, is charged with claiming Child Tax Credit and Income Support over a four-and-a-half-year period between 2017 and 2022 while living out of the country for periods longer than the law permits in order to make valid claims.
The charge adds that while doing this she allegedly failed to notify the authorities of those spells overseas.