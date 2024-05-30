Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 55-year-old Wigan woman who admitted stealing a man's bank card and using it to buy booze but then failed to turn up at court to face justice.

Karen O'Malley, of Orchard Street, Wigan, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft of the card plus £20 from Graham McDonald on January 6 then using it three times soon after to buy almost £30 worth of alcohol in contravention of the Fraud Act.

She also admitted failing to surrender to bail on April 3.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...