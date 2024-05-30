Arrest warrant: police hunt Wigan woman who skipped bank fraud sentence hearing
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 55-year-old Wigan woman who admitted stealing a man's bank card and using it to buy booze but then failed to turn up at court to face justice.
Karen O'Malley, of Orchard Street, Wigan, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft of the card plus £20 from Graham McDonald on January 6 then using it three times soon after to buy almost £30 worth of alcohol in contravention of the Fraud Act.