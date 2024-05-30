Arrest warrant: police hunt Wigan woman who skipped bank fraud sentence hearing

By Charles Graham
Published 30th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 55-year-old Wigan woman who admitted stealing a man's bank card and using it to buy booze but then failed to turn up at court to face justice.

Karen O'Malley, of Orchard Street, Wigan, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft of the card plus £20 from Graham McDonald on January 6 then using it three times soon after to buy almost £30 worth of alcohol in contravention of the Fraud Act.

Read More
Wigan residents urged to report hot-spots for off-road biking as police tackle p...

She also admitted failing to surrender to bail on April 3.

She had been released on conditional bail pending her sentencing hearing at the same court but, following a no-show, the bench issued a warrant authorising the police to arrest her.