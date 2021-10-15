Arrests made following immigration raid at a Wigan car wash
Suspected illegal immigrants have been arrested after a raid was launched on a Wigan car wash.
Officers from Immigration Enforcement pounced on the site on Ormskirk Road, Newtown, on Thursday morning.
Three immigration-related arrests were made during the raid.
Vans were seen to pull up near the car wash on the main road at around 10.30am and remained there until just before 1pm.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes, often to the most vulnerable people, by removing those with no right to be in the UK.
“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms. Our New Plan for Immigration will speed up the removal of those who have entered the UK illegally.”
A resident on the road who saw the vans pull up says it has become a more common sight in the town.
They said: “You see loads of these specialist vehicles round Wigan, especially recently. They’re around all the time.”
The individuals will now be managed according to the immigration rules, said the Home Office spokesperson.
