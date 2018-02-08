Assault suspect in custody after incident at Wigan social club

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at a Wigan drinking venue.



Emergency services were called to the Standish Lower Ground Village Club at around 11pm on Wednesday.

They found a man in his 30s had been attacked and it is suspected glass was used.

Police detained a 22-year-old woman who remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning.

Enquiries into the incident at the Wigan Lower Road social club are ongoing.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) took the victim to Wigan Infirmary but the extent of his injuries is unclear.