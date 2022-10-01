News you can trust since 1853
Attack dog's life is spared after victim is paid £1,000 by its owner

A dog owner whose pet savaged a man has paid the victim £1,000 compensation.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:30 pm

Michael Dakin, 36, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, had initially tried to get the case against him thrown out although an autumn trial date was set at Bolton Crown Court.

But before any such hearing he pleaded guilty to having a dangerously out-of-control dog which bit Patrick Nolan-Yildirim in Lowton on June 9 2021.

Magistrates ordered that in future the dog be muzzled and on a lead whenever in public

The dog, called Snoop, was spared by the bench from being put down after the attack.

But it must now be muzzled and on a lead if ever it is out in public.

As well as having to pay Mr Nolan-Yildirim compensation, Dakin was also given a two-year conditional discharge.