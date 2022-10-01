Attack dog's life is spared after victim is paid £1,000 by its owner
A dog owner whose pet savaged a man has paid the victim £1,000 compensation.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:30 pm
Michael Dakin, 36, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, had initially tried to get the case against him thrown out although an autumn trial date was set at Bolton Crown Court.
But before any such hearing he pleaded guilty to having a dangerously out-of-control dog which bit Patrick Nolan-Yildirim in Lowton on June 9 2021.
The dog, called Snoop, was spared by the bench from being put down after the attack.