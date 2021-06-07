Attempted child abduction at Salford shopping centre sparks police public appeal

Officers were called on the evening of Thursday 13 May to a report that at around 9pm a man sat next to a four-year-old boy who was with his mother at a bus stop on Hankinson Way, near the junction of Loganberry Avenue.

While sat there, the man is understood to have interacted with the boy before pulling the boy towards him and, despite the mother holding the other hand, attempted to pull him away.

The mother was able to free her son away from the man and onto a bus where they left the scene.

The offender made off in an unknown direction and is described as an Asian man in his 30s, 5ft 4ins tall, with a scruffy black beard, and thick eyebrows.

He is said to have been wearing white trainers, and a dark blue or black jacket with red and white lettering and his hood up.

A 37-year-old man was arrested by police on Sunday 16 May on suspicion of attempted abduction.

He was released on bail after being questioned by investigators.

CCTV and forensic enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to aid with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Wendy Grace, of GMP Salford's Swinton CID, said: "A report of this nature is certainly concerning and we have been pursuing several lines of enquiry in the time since it was reported to us to identify the man involved in this incident.

"We know time has gone by since this event but anyone who may recognise this relatively distinct description or who may regularly go to Salford shopping centre and recall such an incident taking place is urged to please get in touch.

"This is believed to be an isolated attack and while we have made an arrest, it is important that anyone with information contacts us."

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 5149 quoting incident 3202 of 13/05/2021. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.