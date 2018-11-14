Attempted child abductions: Police speaking to three men

Police investigating two reports of suspected attempted child abduction are due to speak to three men about one of the incidents.

Shortly after 3.40pm on Tuesday, two 11-year-olds were walking along Spring Lane in Radcliffe.

A white Transit-style van with a sliding door was stationary at traffic lights at the junction with Blackburn Street.

It was reported to police that a person in the van demanded the children get inside, before unsuccessfully attempting to grab one of the children’s coats, before the children ran off.

Earlier today, Wednesday, three men voluntarily attended a police station in relation to the incident.

They are currently assisting officers with their investigations.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on a separate incident in Westhoughton.

Shortly after 9.40pm on Monday , a 14-year-old girl was walking along Lower Southfield towards a ginnel linking to The Pewfist, Westhoughton.

It was reported to police that three people jumped from a white Transit-style van and chased her, before she ran to a nearby address and was later safely walked home.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact police on 0161 856 8172 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.