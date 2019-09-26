Attempted murder enquiry under way after man was set on fire

Detectives investigating after a man was set on fire in Skelmersdale have launched an attempted murder enquiry.

A 48-year-old man was found in Waverley with serious burns. He had been doused in what police say is 'some form of accelerant' when he answered the door of his house before he was set on fire.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called around 1am today by the ambulance service after reports of a fire at a property in Waverley.

"The 48-year-old occupant of the address was found at the scene with serious burns and taken to hospital. He is currently in a critical but stable condition."

At this time officers believe the attack was a targeted one.

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Stables, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a horrific incident which has left a man in a very poorly condition in hospital. His family are being supported by specially trained officers and my thoughts are with them at this time.

“We have a team of detectives and staff working on this investigation, which we are treating as an attempted murder, and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to try to identify those responsible.

“While we are trying to establish a motive for what has happened, we do believe that the incident was targeted and I would like to stress that I don’t believe there is any threat to the wider community at this time. Having said that I recognise this will have caused concern in the community and we do have a number of extra patrols in the area. If anyone has any particular concerns I would urge them to speak to an officer.

“Someone out there knows who has done this and I would urge them to come forward and speak to us. Has a loved one come home acting suspiciously, smelling of smoke or petrol or with unexplained injuries? If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, I would ask that you contact us. We need to find the people responsible for this dreadful crime.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0068 of September 26.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org