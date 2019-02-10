Attempted murder investigation launched after man is left with multiple stab injuries

An attempted murder investigation has been launched in Lancashire after a man was left with a number of stab injuries.

Paramedics and police officers were called to an address in Helmsdale, Skelmersdale at 7am today.

A 19 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

At the scene a 20-year-old man was found having suffered from multiple stab injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 19-year-old man from Skelmersdale has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Warren Atkinson said, “A young man has suffered serious injuries and our thoughts are with him at this time.

“A comprehensive investigation involving detectives, crime scene investigators, local and neighbourhood police teams is now underway.

“I understand that incidents of this nature are concerning but I would like to reassure the public that we believe this was an isolated attack and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with our investigation at this stage.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 381 of February 10.