Attempted murder investigation launched after man was stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing early this morning.



Emergency services were called to Market Street in Atherton shortly before 4.15am on Monday to reports a man had been stabbed.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to his arm, where he remains in a "serious but stable" condition.

Police were informed of the incident by the ambulance service and they have launched an investigation.

Cordons remain in place on Market Street and Stanley Street while forensic investigators carry out their inquiries.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody for questioning.

Police officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around the time of the stabbing and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.



Det Insp Graham Clare said: “The victim suffered a very serious injury and my thoughts are with him as he recovers in hospital.



“This is currently being treated as a targeted attack and we have a man in custody, but our investigation does not stop here and officers will be in the area today continuing with enquiries.



“If you saw what happened, or if you witnessed anyone running away from the scene, please get in touch with police as soon as you can.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7182 or call 101. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.