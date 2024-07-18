Attempted murder probe launched after teen stabbed in Wigan town centre
Emergency services rushed to Market Street on Thursday afternoon when the 19-year-old man was attacked.
He suffered injuries which were not life-threatening and was taken to hospital.
Two men, aged 19 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A crime scene remains in place in Wigan town centre while police investigate.
Shoppers watched in horror as the incident unfolded and a video has already circulated widely on social media.
Insp Sam Davies, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Officers responded to the incident immediately and pursued the offenders. Both suspects remain in our custody and a knife has been recovered.
"Another of our officers provided first aid to the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment.
"Whilst the incident will undoubtedly cause concern, I want to highlight the positive response provided by us and reassure the public that we treat incidents of this nature extremely seriously.
“This would appear to be an isolated incident and there is no indication there is a wider risk to the community. The public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area by way of reassurance.
“GMP’s commitment to tackling knife crime remains a priority and we will continue to work alongside partners to identify those involved, provide preventative advice and ensure those carrying and using weapons are brought to justice.
“One person injured with a knife is too many and across the force we undertake lots of proactive, and educational work, to help take knives off the streets.”
On X, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “Following the very serious incident that took place in the town centre earlier today, I have been in touch with Greater Manchester Police.
“They immediately responded to the incident and have made several arrests.
"They are also keen to reassure people in Wigan that there are no wider risks to the public.
"I would ask people to avoid speculation and to contact Greater Manchester Police if they have any information at all that may help the investigation.
"Keeping our town centre safe is a top priority for all of us. I will be having further discussions about this with the police and Wigan Council over the coming days.”
Responding to comments on social media, Ms Nandy highlighted that she lives in Wigan, has worked to ensure the town centre is safe and thriving, and contacted the police and council straight after the incident.
Wigan Central councillor Lawrence Hunt wrote on Facebook: “I was in town during today’s incident and it’s appalling.
"The arrest has been made and it’s under police investigation as we speak.
“Although many are jumping to conclusions, which doesn’t help either.
“I am led to believe the incident did not include members of the public. It was between two individuals.
“Police response was immediate and measures are being put in place to ensure public safety.
“I do understand and share people’s concerns but remember violent crime is very rare in our town centre and it’s important we remain vigilant and calm.”