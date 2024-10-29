Attempted murder probe launched and man arrested after woman stabbed in Wigan borough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed.

Emergency services were called early on Monday to Tintern Avenue, Astley, where a woman had “serious” injuries.

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.15am yesterday morning, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Tintern Avenue, Wigan.

“A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, that are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.

“A man aged 25 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.”