August trial date set for Wigan man who denies racially aggravated assault
A 50-year-old Wigan man has denied launching a racially aggravated attack.
Shaun Cunliffe, of Beverley Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to assaulting Domink Zacpal on May 29 2021 and that there was a racial element to the incident.
The case was adjourned until August 8 for a trial, before which the defendant is on unconditional bail.