August trial date set for Wigan man who denies racially aggravated assault

A 50-year-old Wigan man has denied launching a racially aggravated attack.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Shaun Cunliffe, of Beverley Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to assaulting Domink Zacpal on May 29 2021 and that there was a racial element to the incident.

The case was adjourned until August 8 for a trial, before which the defendant is on unconditional bail.