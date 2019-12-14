'Avoid the area': Warning from police after two women suffer horrific injuries during 'double stabbing' in Wigan

Residents were urged to avoid the area after two women were knifed this morning.

Police were called to Atherton Road in Hindley at around 10.30am and shut the street in both directions, between the junctions of Leigh Road and Westleigh Lane.

A force spokesman said shortly after: "Police are currently responding to reports of a double stabbing.

"Please avoid the area where possible."

Greater Manchester Police later confirmed the women "received serious injuries".

A statement added: "This is not being treated as a terror related incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

The North West Ambulance Service said two medical helicopters were called out at 10.32am, alongside two ambulances and two rapid response cars and two advanced paramedics.

A spokeswoman said the victims were taken to hospital.