Awaiting fate: Wigan man admits to 'upskirting' and voyeurism
Charges of voyeurism and "upskirting" have been admitted by a Wigan 32-year-old.
Johnny Gentle, of Acton Street in Swinley, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to recording images under someone's clothing without consent and for gratification on May 14 in Wigan and using a mobile phone to record someone doing a private act on May 17 with the intent of providing sexual gratification for a third party.
Gentle also admitted to breaching bail after previously being released by justices.