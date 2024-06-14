Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink-driver who was caught when three times over the limit is awaiting his fate from Wigan justices.

Liam Connell, 43, of City Road, Kitt Green, appeared in court to plead guilty to giving a reading of 243mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.

The hearing was told his Toyota Yaris was stopped on Pemberton Road, Wigan, last December 5 after police officers had concerns about his ability to drive safely.

An interim disqualification has been imposed by the bench until he returns to court for sentencing on July 9.