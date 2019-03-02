Baby death: Community pays tribute to girl as murder probe continues in Wigan

Shocked Wiganers have paid tribute to a baby girl, whose death has sparked a murder investigation.

Detectives are continuing to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after the tot died yesterday.

Police remain on Fleming Court in Shevington

Police were called by medical staff at around 2pm on Thursday, who informed them a one-year-old was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, the girl died on Friday.

Searches and forensic work continue at a property on Fleming Court in Shevington, where flowers have been left in tribute to the baby.

There has been an outpouring of grief from the community, with people taking to Wigan Today's Facebook page to honour the little girl.

Julie Bentham Mccrory wrote: "So very sad , God bless baby girl"

Martine Dawber said: "RIP baby girl. Heartbreaking news on our doorstep."

Mary Causey said: "Good night good bless baby girl.so sad x"

Kathryn Louise Prudence said: "RIP little one"

Elle Jantzen said: "Such sad news fly high baby girl"

Carole Tymon said: "So so sad rest in peace little angel x"

Police are investigating the baby's death and anyone with information is asked to call them on 0161 856 9171, quoting reference 1109 of February 28, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.