Baby death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Wigan

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a baby girl.



Police were called by medical staff at around 2pm on Thursday, who informed them a one-year-old was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, the girl died on Friday.

A 32-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder. He will continue to be questioned by detectives over the coming hours.

Searches and forensic work continue at a property on Fleming Court in Shevington as part of inquiries.

One local resident who didn't want to be named said: "I don't think they have lived here very long, I didn't even know they had a baby. It's shocking."

Det Ch Insp Jamie Daniels, from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said: “All murder investigations are understandably upsetting but when it involves a child as young as this it’s particularly distressing for everyone involved.

“This tragic case will no doubt have an impact on all those who knew her as well as the wider community and my heart goes out to those who loved this little girl.

“We are currently trying to build a picture of what has happened in the lead up to this little girl’s death and how she has come to sustain her injuries.

“Specially trained officers continue to offer their support to loved ones at this terrible time.

“While this investigation progresses we’d encourage anyone who might have information about this death to please contact us.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 0161 856 9171, quoting reference 1109 of February 28, or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.