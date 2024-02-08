Bad driver: Wigan 20-year-old jailed for a series of motoring offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
Filip Czornyj, of Coniston Avenue, Ince, had originally denied a number of charges against him but changed his pleas to guilty after one of dangerous driving and driving without a licence were dropped.
He admitted to carelessly driving a Citroen Berlingo, driving while banned, failing to stop for a police officer and having no vehicle insurance when the offences were committed on Belle Green Lane, Ince, on December 6 2022.
Czornyj was told he was getting a custodial sentence because of past offences, the fact that damage was caused by his bad driving and the fact he is already behind bars for other matters.
His disqualification will continue until he has passed his driving test.
There is also £250 in compensation to pay.