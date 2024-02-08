Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filip Czornyj, of Coniston Avenue, Ince, had originally denied a number of charges against him but changed his pleas to guilty after one of dangerous driving and driving without a licence were dropped.

He admitted to carelessly driving a Citroen Berlingo, driving while banned, failing to stop for a police officer and having no vehicle insurance when the offences were committed on Belle Green Lane, Ince, on December 6 2022.

A general view of Belle Green Lane where Filip Czornyj committed his motoring offences

Czornyj was told he was getting a custodial sentence because of past offences, the fact that damage was caused by his bad driving and the fact he is already behind bars for other matters.

His disqualification will continue until he has passed his driving test.