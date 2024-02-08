News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Bad driver: Wigan 20-year-old jailed for a series of motoring offences

A 20-year-old Wigan driver has been given a 20-week prison sentence because of a series of road offences and his track record.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Filip Czornyj, of Coniston Avenue, Ince, had originally denied a number of charges against him but changed his pleas to guilty after one of dangerous driving and driving without a licence were dropped.

Read More
Wigan pub conversion into apartments recommended for approval - despite parking ...

He admitted to carelessly driving a Citroen Berlingo, driving while banned, failing to stop for a police officer and having no vehicle insurance when the offences were committed on Belle Green Lane, Ince, on December 6 2022.

A general view of Belle Green Lane where Filip Czornyj committed his motoring offencesA general view of Belle Green Lane where Filip Czornyj committed his motoring offences
A general view of Belle Green Lane where Filip Czornyj committed his motoring offences
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Czornyj was told he was getting a custodial sentence because of past offences, the fact that damage was caused by his bad driving and the fact he is already behind bars for other matters.

His disqualification will continue until he has passed his driving test.

There is also £250 in compensation to pay.