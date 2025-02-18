A Wigan woman who suffered life-threatening and life-changing injuries in a hit-and-run smash has been “treated shabbily” by police, her husband said today.

And a review by officers of the investigations into the horrific collision involving Tracy Morphet-Melling has been branded "neither reasonable nor proportionate" by the Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester who is demanding further action.

Her husband Martin said today: “The case was so poorly handled that we’ve given up hope of anyone ever being prosecuted.

"But we need GMP to admit mistakes were made and promise to review procedures so other people in a similar situation to Tracy aren’t treated the same way.”

Tracy Morphet-Melling pictured with her husband Martin. Tracy is still recovering from her injuries after a hit-and-run smash over a year ago.They have been angered at the low-key investigation into the incident

Tracy, a company operations manager from Orrell, was hit by a speeding car as she tried to cross a road in Milnrow, Oldham, where she works, on January 25 last year. It then nearly hit an oncoming vehicle before mounting the pavement in order to escape the scene.

Paramedics who tended to the stricken 58-year-old could see that she was conscious and talking and superficial examination suggested she might be OK, this despite the vehicle striking her hard on the left side, throwing her onto the bonnet and smashing her head against the windscreen.

But on being taken to the Royal Oldham Hospital it was discovered that she had suffered a ruptured spleen, a destroyed kidney, a serious head injury, a smashed knee, wrenched shoulder, multiple spinal fractures and 14 broken ribs, one of which was dangerously close to piercing her heart.

Tracy Morphet-Melling in hospital after the hit-and-run collision in Oldham

Doctors said they weren't equipped to treat her if her spleen bleed worsened or the rib caused cardiac damage, so she was transferred to Manchester Royal where she spent eight weeks undergoing operations and treatment.

The kidney issue has led to Tracy now suffering heart failure and she is no longer able to walk (her heart beats at just 42 a minute and is larger at one side than the other).

She and husband Martin say that this could yet prove a case of death by dangerous driving.

The issue they have with the police is that the officer investigating took the paramedics' initial, superficial examination at the scene as the final diagnosis and did nothing thereafter to follow up what her injuries actually were.

Dale Street in Milnrow where the collision took place last year

They are not blaming the ambulance crew because they didn't have the gear for a full internal examination.

When Martin later spoke to the officer to tell him how ill his wife was, the officer was not even aware she had been moved to Manchester.

The Mellings believe that as soon as Tracy’s true condition was discovered, the incident should have been escalated to Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Incident Unit (SCIU), but it never was.

As a result it was only four days before police went to local shops near the collision scene in Dale Street to check CCTV, and a whole seven weeks before an appeal was put out requesting dash cam footage from passing vehicles, by which time a lot of vehicles would have lost any evidence.

No-one has ever been arrested in connection with the crash.

Martin has lodged several complaints in the last year, and on several occasions he says he was promised that someone would either get back or deal with it in a matter of days; yet in each instance no-one did.

Months went by and it was only when Martin obtained an email for GMP’s Chief Constable and sent him all the details about the crash, injuries, investigation and complaint frustrations, that someone finally launched a review.

However, when the review did come back, all but one of the six points raised by Martin were addressed as "acceptable police service." The only point ruled unacceptable concerned a communications mix-up among two officers because both Martin and Tracy had lodged separate complaints around the same time.

Dissatisfied with the findings, the Mellings referred them, as is the standard prpcedure, to the Deputy Mayor Kate Green who has now written to them stating that the police review was "neither reasonable nor proportionate" and has sent the matter back to GMP for further action.

Martin said: “The whole incident and subsequent investigations were mishandled and Tracy treated shabbily. It looked like the initial review, when we finally received one, was some kind of form-filling exercise. When we paid £270 for the collision report there were all sorts of things wrong with it. They even had Tracy down as male and the injuries listed were not the ones she suffered.

"But the basic issue is that the case was not treated as seriously as it should have been. Yes, paramedics told the officer at the scene that it looked like Tracy’s injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening but they don't have the means to verify everything at the scene so we hold no blame against them.

"But within hours that position about her health changed and the officer did nothing to check, either by going to the hospital later or at least ringing up.

"When Tracy’s devastating injuries were discovered, then the SCIU should immediately have become involved. As it was, it continued to be ‘investigated’ in the slow lane and the chances of catching the person responsible were much reduced. The investigating officer said that CCTV had shown the car at the front of a line of traffic suddenly accelerate and hit Tracy as she had almost crossed the road to the nail bar she was visiting, but there was no way of identifying the vehicle from what evidence had been gathered. He said that they had ‘exhausted all avenues.’

"We know there was glass in the road and think one of the headlamps was smashed in the collision. If someone had had the presence of mind to take samples instead of binning it, that could have been a lead in itself because it is possible to identify vehicles from headlamp types. As it is, the inquiry has gone nowhere and the initial responses when I asked about investigations – or the lack of them – were dismissive.

"And yet Tracy’s heart is in such a bad way that we both recognise that this could yet prove to be a death by dangerous driving case

“I have told the missus that they have missed the boat as far as ever catching the driver, but we would at least like to have the satisfaction of an admission that things were done wrong and practices will be revised so that this doesn’t happen to someone else too.

"It would be great to hear them say ‘we are sorry; we will do it better in future.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident that has been aggravated by our poor initial response and handling of the complaints made.

"We have now provided Mr Melling with a full response to the concerns he raised, following a GMCA review of the complaint outcome being upheld.

"We would like to provide reassurance that whilst the driver has not yet been identified, no investigation is ever closed, and our response has and continues to reflect the seriousness of the injuries Mrs Morphet-Melling suffered.

"We are determined to do what we can to get them answers.”

The upheld review report contained recommendations for GMP. The appropriate authority at GMP must now consider the recommendations and provide a written response to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority within 28 days, although an extention can be granted.