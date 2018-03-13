Bail extended for Chloe crash death suspect

A motorist has been further bailed by police after a Wigan mother-of-one lost her life in a road smash.

Police arrested a 34-year-old from Merseyside on suspicion of causing the death of Chloe Haydock, who was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which hit a wall in Gathurst Lane, near to Gathurst railway station, in the early hours of January 13.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman has confirmed that the man, who has not been named, has been rebailed for a second time in connection with the investigation, until Friday April 13.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the mother-of-one’s death at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Officers can be contacted on 101; alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.