Ban for drunken Wigan motorist who ploughed into crash barrier
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Marsh, 52, of Cranworth Avenue, Tyldesley, admitted to being at the wheel of a blue Toyota Yaris that careered out of control and smashed into a barrier on the East Lancashire Road on April 1 this year.
When tested by police officers he gave a reading of 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The Wigan bench sentenced him to a disqualification from driving of 36 months, although he can get it reduced to 36 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.
He also has to undergo alcohol treatment for 12 months, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 160 hours of unpaid work.
Payments totalling £199 to the courts and victim services must be made.