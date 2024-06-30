Ban for drunken Wigan motorist who ploughed into crash barrier

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan borough motorist crashed into the central reservation of a dual carriageway while more than three times the drink-drive limit, justices were told.

Andrew Marsh, 52, of Cranworth Avenue, Tyldesley, admitted to being at the wheel of a blue Toyota Yaris that careered out of control and smashed into a barrier on the East Lancashire Road on April 1 this year.

When tested by police officers he gave a reading of 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A blue Toyota Yaris similar to that driven by Andrew Marsh when it crashedA blue Toyota Yaris similar to that driven by Andrew Marsh when it crashed
A blue Toyota Yaris similar to that driven by Andrew Marsh when it crashed

The Wigan bench sentenced him to a disqualification from driving of 36 months, although he can get it reduced to 36 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

He also has to undergo alcohol treatment for 12 months, complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 160 hours of unpaid work.

Payments totalling £199 to the courts and victim services must be made.