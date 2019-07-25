Ban for pub worker caught drink-driving in Wigan

A mother got behind the wheel to drive home after an argument with her partner in a pub, a court heard.

Jayne Crank, 48, was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Atherton Road, Hindley, at 1am on July 6.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard police officers had noticed the car veering onto the opposite side of the road and indicated for it to stop.

It stopped at a roundabout but when an officer went to speak to the driver, it started moving again.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said when the car stopped, officers went to speak to Crank and her eyes were “glazed”.

She admitted she had been drinking and failed a roadside breath test.

Crank, of Rydal Avenue, Hindley, pleaded guilty to driving with 102mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

A probation officer told the bench Crank had been drinking in a pub for three or four hours and planned to walk to her partner’s home afterwards.

But she made a “snap decision” to get in her car and drive home instead after an argument.

Martin Jones, defending, said: “It was a stupid thing which she has regretted ever since.”

Crank works in a pub, both as bar staff and in the kitchen, and would see a reduction in her hours and pay as a driving ban would leave her unable to make food deliveries as required, he said.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 26 months and imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.