Behind bars: Wigan man jailed for assaulting woman and threatening to smash window

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man who attacked a woman and threatened to throw a brick at her window has been jailed.

Lewis Hare, 26, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her on March 4 and threatening to damage her property the following day, but he changed his plea to guilty on the day a trial was due to be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.

He also admitted sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on March 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A charge of criminal damage, which alleged that he damaged a window belonging to the woman on March 7, was withdrawn.

Hare was jailed for a total of 18 weeks and a two-year restraining order was imposed which forbids him to contact the woman.