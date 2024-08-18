Behind bars: Wigan man jailed for assaulting woman and threatening to smash window
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Hare, 26, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her on March 4 and threatening to damage her property the following day, but he changed his plea to guilty on the day a trial was due to be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.
He also admitted sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on March 5.
A charge of criminal damage, which alleged that he damaged a window belonging to the woman on March 7, was withdrawn.
Hare was jailed for a total of 18 weeks and a two-year restraining order was imposed which forbids him to contact the woman.