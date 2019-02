A picnic bench went up in flames in a suspected arson attack at a park.

Firefighters were called at 6.42pm yesterday (Wednesday), to reports of a blaze at a play park off Chequer Lane in Upholland. On arrival, they found a picnic bench had seen set on fire.

The crew used hosereel jet to extinguish a fire. There were no casualties.

The fire is suspected to be an arson attack, and the police were notified of the incident.