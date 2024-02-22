Benefit fraud: Wigan woman admits to illegally claiming income support for more than a year
A fraudulent Wigan 35-year-old woman will be sentenced in April after admitting she fiddled benefits.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Borough justices heard that Cerrie Walsh, of Gordon Close, Worsley Hall, claimed income support to which she wasn't entitled because she was in paid employment at the same time from March 2019 to July 2020.
She also pleaded guilty to failing to inform Wigan Council of a change of circumstances and thereby causing financial loss to the authority.
Walsh was bailed until she returns to Wigan's law courts for sentencing on April 4.