Benefit fraud: Wigan woman admits to illegally claiming income support for more than a year

A fraudulent Wigan 35-year-old woman will be sentenced in April after admitting she fiddled benefits.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Borough justices heard that Cerrie Walsh, of Gordon Close, Worsley Hall, claimed income support to which she wasn't entitled because she was in paid employment at the same time from March 2019 to July 2020.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to inform Wigan Council of a change of circumstances and thereby causing financial loss to the authority.

Walsh was bailed until she returns to Wigan's law courts for sentencing on April 4.