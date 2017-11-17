Benefit fraudster spared jail over £25,000 swindle

A woman has avoided jail after admitting swindling the taxpayer out of £25,000.

Cassie Jade Owen-Shorrock, of Windsor Close, Tyldesely, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining income support and housing benefits for two and a half years.

Following an investigation by the Department for Work and Pensions, it emerged that despite claiming that she was living alone, Owen-Shorrock was sharing a place with her husband Ryan McDonald.

In November 2012 and August 2013 respectively, the 26-year-old laid out two separate claims for benefits.

She was eventually caught out in 2016 after amassing £25,349 from Government payments.

Defence solicitor Martin Jones told the hearing: “This phrase ‘living together’ can and does cause problems in cases such as these.

“He (McDonald) actually says they were never living together.

“What he says is that he would spend two to five nights a week there and he paid certain bills.

“It’s not a case where she’s been living the life of Riley.

“They don’t go on flash holidays, they don’t wear designer clothes.

“They are now living together, they said to me they were more or less compelled to live together.

“They were told during the course of this investigation that unless they did live together, he wouldn’t be able to see his own children.”

Mr Jones asked magistrates to put his client “out of her misery” as she wept in the dock. Owen-Shorrock was handed two 14-week jail sentences to run at the same time, but both suspended for 18 months.

She was also given a community order to carry out £100 of unpaid work, and has been ordered to pay court costs of £200.

She will not be asked to repay any of the £25,000.