Big bill for man who grew cannabis in his home

A man who admitted growing cannabis has been hit with a bill of more than £200.

Wigan magistrates heard police found nine plants growing in a flat in Blackpool while investigating an unrelated matter in January 2018. Ann Deakin, prosecuting, said: “Not a sophisticated grow by any means but nevertheless production of cannabis.”

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Jason Breakspear, 49, who has since moved to Castle Street, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to producing the class B controlled drug.

Mark Ferguson, defending, said: “He accepts that he had grown nine or so plants which hadn’t reached maturity. He hadn’t benefited from it but hoped to have done and he pleads guilty accordingly.”

Justices told Breakspear to pay a £100 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.