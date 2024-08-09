Big bill for Wigan woman who flouted seatbelt law

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:30 GMT
Not wearing a seatbelt has cost a Wigan woman £428.

Tracey Renwick, 36, of Wigan Lane, had denied not wearing a safety belt when in the front seat of a vehicle on Warrington Road, Wigan, on August 10 last year.

But when she failed to turn up at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court for her trial, she was found guilty in her absence.

The bill comprises a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

