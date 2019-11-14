Big increase in attacks on our shopworkers

Violence against shop workers has jumped by 25 per cent in the past year, leading to calls for urgent action to tackle the problem.

Shop owners and the union representing workers joined forces to urge political parties to support tougher sentences for attackers.

The British Retail Consortium and Usdaw also demanded that police resources should be targeted at retail crime.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Everyone deserves to go to work free from fear. The latest retail crime statistics are shocking. This is not a victimless crime - those targeted with threats and abuse carry those experiences with them for a lifetime.

“It affects not just hardworking shop workers, but also their families and communities.

“We hope that every politician elected this December will support our call for stiffer penalties for those who abuse, or assault shop staff.

“Violence against shopworkers remains one of the most pressing issues retailers face and the next government must take action to stamp it out.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw, said: “This disturbing increase in violence against shopworkers, alongside continued high levels of threats and abuse, demands urgent action from the next government.

"Our members working in retail feel exposed and on the frontline and we are extremely concerned that limited police resources mean that so many shopworkers never see a police patrol.”