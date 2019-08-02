Bike thief fled from police

A man riding a stolen motorcycle her had bought for £50 aroused the suspicions of police officers when he kept looking back at them, a court heard.

Keegan Haynes, 21, came to the attention of officers who saw the Lexmoto motorbike being ridden on Hamilton Street, Atherton, on Saturday, July 6.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard they activated equipment to signal for him to stop, but instead he sped off.

There was a short pursuit before Haynes stopped and was arrested, Beth Pilling, prosecuting, said.

Haynes, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods, driving without insurance and without a licence, and failing to stop for a police officer.

The bench was told the five-year-old vehicle had been stolen from Norman Guy in February and its value was unknown, with online inquiries suggesting it would be around £1,000 when new.

Ged Frazer, defending, said: “Two males who are on a motorbike themselves and have access to their own crash helmets offer him a motorbike for £50.

“He doesn’t know how much it is worth, I can’t tell the court how much it is worth.”

He said Haynes “panicked” because he did not have a driving licence or insurance, but apologised when he did stop for the police and said he had never been in trouble before.

Mr Frazer said the vehicle had probably been passed around between several different people in the Leigh and Tyldesley areas since it was stolen, ending with Haynes.

Owner Mr Guy had been compensated by his insurance company, which now owns the bike.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge on Haynes for receiving stolen goods plus a £120 fine and eight penalty points on his licence for driving without insurance.

There were no further penalties for the other offences, but Haynes was told his licence would be endorsed.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and £32 victim surcharge.