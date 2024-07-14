Bike thief hunted by police after failing to turn up for Wigan trial
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan bicycle thief is being hunted by police.
Malcolm Ellison, 58, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, had been due to stand trial at the borough's law courts after previously denying he had stolen a pedal cycle from Mark Bowden-Davies on May 9 last year.
But when he failed to attend the hearing, the bench found him guilty of the crime in his absence and issued a warrant to police for his arrest.