Bike thief Wigan teen admits to dangerously driving car

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan teenager has admitted to dangerous driving and convicted of stealing a bicycle.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Dacia Duster which was driven dangerously on Atherton Road, Hindley, on February 6.

He had pleaded not guilty to the theft of two pedal cycles, together worth more than £1,700 and belonging to Tiana Standish, which were taken on September 16 last year in Platt Bridge.

However, after a trial the justices found him guilty.

He was released on conditional bail until he goes to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing on July 11.