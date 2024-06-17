Bike thief Wigan teen admits to dangerously driving car
A Wigan teenager has admitted to dangerous driving and convicted of stealing a bicycle.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Dacia Duster which was driven dangerously on Atherton Road, Hindley, on February 6.
He had pleaded not guilty to the theft of two pedal cycles, together worth more than £1,700 and belonging to Tiana Standish, which were taken on September 16 last year in Platt Bridge.