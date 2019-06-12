Billy Livesley death probe: Dad of two admits to perverting the course of justice

A father-of-two arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Billy Livesley has admitted perverting the course of justice.

Jimmy Price, 22, entered a guilty plea when he appeared at Manchester Crown Court by video-link yesterday.

His attempt to thwart the investigation into 21-year-old Billy’s death related to a vehicle.

Judge Martin Rutland adjourned the case until June 25, so a report could be prepared for sentencing.

Price, formerly of Leaway, Ince, and now of The Broadwalk, in Otley, West Yorkshire, was remanded in custody.

He was already behind bars after being given an 18-month jail term by Leeds Crown Court in April.

He drove his van on the wrong carriageway on the M62 as he tried to escape police, and was eventually arrested when he left the motorway, mounted a kerb and the tyres fell off the vehicle.

A judge said it was “difficult to imagine a worse piece of driving”.

Price pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and having no insurance.

He was banned from driving for five years and nine months.

Father-to-be Billy was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on December 28.

He died the next day, with a post-mortem examination revealing he had a significant head injury.

Thousands of people attended his funeral, with a massive procession bringing Platt Bridge to a standstill.

Two people have been charged with his murder. Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, will stand trial at Manchester Crown Court on June 24.

James Connor, 39, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, was earlier sentenced after an incident in a Platt Bridge takeaway two weeks after Billy’s death.

He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a restraining order forbidding him to contact Billy’s mother and two brothers for two years.