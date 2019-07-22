Billy Livesley murder: Family of killed father-to-be pay tribute to him

The family of dad-to-be Billy Livesley who was murdered in Wigan have paid tribute to him.



Billy’s dad, Scott Livesley, said: “Billy was a fun loving and outgoing young man who loved all his family. Billy was over the moon about becoming a first time Dad. He would light up any room he walked in with his million dollar smile.

Related: Billy Livesley murder: Killer gets life sentence with at least 17 years behind bars



“Billy was a keen rugby player and loved football. His beloved football team Everton paid tribute to Billy which he would have loved and as a family we are forever grateful.

“Billy had a special bond with his siblings and loved his mum and dad unconditionally. Billy will never be forgotten and losing him has left a huge hole in our family. Our lives will never be the same again. WE LOVE YOU BILLY XX.”

Billy’s mum, Sylvia Mitchell, said: “My son’s life was brutally taken away from me. He was one in a million and had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone. His heart was bigger than him.

“Losing Billy has destroyed my life. I’ve been deprived of being able to watch him grow up to be the best dad he could ever be. The loss of Billy has broken the whole family and also our community.

“He was a kind loving and caring person and I am so proud to call him my son.

“Thousands came to his funeral and this just shows how well known and loved he was. Rest in peace young man Mum will always love you xx.”