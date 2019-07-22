Billy Livesley murder: Police speak of 'horrific' blow inflicted on Wigan dad-to-be with 'devastating consequences'

Police have spoken of bringing the killer of Billy Livesley to justice after murderer David Connors was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the dad-to-be had suffered a "horrific" blow and hoped justice being done would provide some closure to his heartbroken family.

David Connors, 26, was given the life sentence for murder at Crown Square on Monday while Jimmy Price was given 18 months for perverting the course of justice.

During a three week trial in Manchester, the court heard how on Friday 28 December 2018, Billy, from Platt Bridge, had been in a car park on Bickershaw Lane with his girlfriend and a friend when a white Ford Transit Connect van – driven by Price – pulled up.

A man emerged from the van and approached Billy, who instinctively backed away. After spotting Billy’s attempts to flee, Connor got out of the van and fatally struck him in the head with a crowbar.

Connor was then heard exclaiming ‘I’ve killed him, I’ve killed him’ before he fled with Price and the other man in the van.

Around ten minutes after the attack, Price drove the white van away from the immediate area and abandoned it on Belmont Avenue in an attempt to conceal it from detectives.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene but unfortunately Billy died the following evening from his injuries despite the best efforts of emergency services and specialist doctors.

A Home Office post-mortem investigation revealed that Billy died from a fatal penetrative head injury.

Detective Inspector Wesley Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “The blow inflicted on Billy on that fateful day last year was nothing short of horrific and had devastating consequences. His loved ones have understandably been left heartbroken and they have shown incredible strength throughout the trial.

“Connor ripped away Billy’s chance to be a doting father to his unborn son and also tore him from his family and friends whom he meant the world to and sadly nothing can bring him back.

“His loved ones have remained at the forefront of our minds throughout our painstaking investigation and I hope that today we have helped to provide them with some closure, knowing that those responsible are now locked behind bars.”