Billy Livesley murder probe: Man charged with perverting course of justice

A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice by police investigating the death of father-to-be Billy Livesley.



Jimmy Price, 22, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Billy Livesley died in December

He was charged by police continuing to investigate the death of 21-year-old Billy, from Platt Bridge.

Read more: Billy Livesley murder probe - investigation continues

Related: RIP Billy - the man with the "million dollar smile"



He was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, in Abram, at 9.35pm on Friday, December 28 and was rushed to hospital, where he died the following day.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from serious head injuries.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, were both charged with murder and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, April 18.

As a result of the investigation, James Connor, 38, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, was charged with making threats to kill Marcus Mitchell - Billy's brother - on Sunday, January 13. He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for Monday, June 24 at Bolton Crown Court.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail, while a 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also on bail.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder and two men, aged 25 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder were all released with no further action.