Billy Livesley murder trial: Jurors sent home after another day considering evidence

Jurors were sent home yesterday (Thursday) after another day of deciding the fate of two brothers accused of murdering dad-to-be Billy Livesley.

After being sent out to deliberate on Wednesday afternoon, the jury of eight women and four men spent all Thursday working together to reach a unanimous verdict, but were unable to reach a decision before the end of proceedings.

They will have to decide if David Myles Connors, 26, and his 32-year-old brother Peter “Ricky” Connors, murdered 21-year-old Billy in a car park off Bickershaw Lane on December 28.

The jurors have 11 days of dramatic evidence to consider when deciding the brothers’ fate. If they cannot find them guilty of murder, they have been instructed to then consider whether they are guilty of manslaughter instead.

