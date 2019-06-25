Billy Livesley murder trial: jury to be sworn in as case gets under way

A jury will be sworn in today for the trial of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old Billy Livesley.

Peter Connor, 32, of no fixed address, and David Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, both deny killing the father-to-be on December 28.

Billy Livesley

A jury will be empaneled today at Manchester Crown Court, at Crown Square, before the opening speeches in the case are heard tomorrow.

The first witness is due to take to the stand in courtroom one on Thursday.

Judge Alan Conrad QC will preside over the case, which is expected to last for two to three weeks.

Jimmy Price, 22, formerly of Leaway, Ince, and now of The Broadwalk, in Otley, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty earlier this month to perverting the course of justice. He was due to be sentenced today, but that will now take place once the trial has finished.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on December 28 and died the following day in hospital.

It left a community in mourning, with thousands of people turning out for his funeral, many wearing blue to represent his support for Everton FC.

Donations poured in to help pay for his funeral and support his girlfriend and their unborn baby.