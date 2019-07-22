Billy Livesley murder trial: Killer to discover his sentence

The man convicted of killing a father-to-be in a car park will be told how long he must spend behind bars today (Monday).

David Connors, 26, was found guilty last week of the murder of Billy Livesley, after hitting him over the head with a metal bar.

He had claimed the attack on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on December 28 was in self-defence, but a jury did not believe him.

After more than three days of deliberation, they returned a guilty verdict at Manchester Crown Court last Monday.

His brother, Peter Connors, 32, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of both murder and manslaughter.

David Connors, of Layton Street Caravan Park, on Layton Road, Preston, will be back in the dock this morning as he is due to be sentenced by Judge Alan Conrad QC at the same court.

He must be given a life sentence, but the judge will set the minimum term Connors will serve before he is eligible for parole.

His cousin Jimmy Price is also expected to be sentenced today, after pleading guilty last month to perverting the course of justice.

Price, 22, formerly of Leaway, Ince, and now of The Broadwalk, in Otley, West Yorkshire, was the driver of a van used on the night of the killing, which was abandoned on Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, shortly afterwards.

The Connors brothers spent three weeks in the dock as they were tried for Mr Livesley’s murder.

During the trial, the court heard 21-year-old Mr Livesley had gone to the car park, along with his pregnant girlfriend Leah Galvin and friend Dillon Bland, to give £80 to John “Leggy” Pownall.

The Connors brothers were in a van passing the car park, when Peter Connors told the driver Jimmy Price to turn around. Prosecutors alleged he had seen Mr Livesley, but he told the jury he wanted to speak to Mr Pownall, as he was owed £12,000 for drugs.

Peter Connors got out of the van and approached Mr Pownall’s car, asking where his money was.

The court heard Mr Livesley, who had been standing next to the car talking to Mr Pownall through the window, started running.

David Connors got out of the van and hit him with a pry bar, which he said was in the vehicle after being used in a burglary the night before.

Mr Livesley was seriously injured and rushed to hospital by ambulance, first to Wigan Infirmary and then to Salford Royal Hospital.

He was taken to the operating theatre, but died before any surgery could be carried out.

He was pronounced dead at 5.30pm on December 29 and his life support machine was turned off that evening, with his family at his side.

His death left a community in mourning, with a makeshift shrine created in his honour on Bickershaw Lane and donations pouring in for his funeral.

Thousands of people attended the send-off in Platt Bridge, many wearing royal blue to mark his support for Everton FC.