Billy Livesley: Third murder suspect arrested

Police have arrested another man on suspicion of murdering a Wigan dad-to-be.



Officers revealed on Monday that they had yesterday detained a 24-year-old over the slaying of Billy Livesley and he remains in custody for questioning.

Billy Livesley

It is the latest in a series of arrests by murder squad detectives probing the fatal attack in a car park off Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on the evening of December 28.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, was rushed to hospital but he lost his battle for life the following day.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed addressed, has already appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge accused of Billy's murder and been remanded in custody.

Two men – aged 38 and 57 – were previously arrested on Saturday December 29. The 38-year-old has since been released with no further action and the 57-year-old man was released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday January 8 and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

.