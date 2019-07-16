Billy Livesley: Timeline of a murder

After three days of deliberations, David Myles Connors has been found guilty of the murder of Billy Livesley.



Billy was struck in the head with a metal pry bar in a Bickershaw Lane car park on December 28, and died in hospital the following day.

The car park where Billy was murdered in December. Tributes remain at the scene to this day

Here is a timeline of what happened on that fateful night:

8.58pm Ford Transit Connect van arrives at the Triangle Club in Abram and driver Jimmy Price gets out, as well as David Connors, Kevin Shaw and Christopher Price.

9.00pm The four men go into the club and speak to the Connors’ brother James Connor.

9.03pm They leave the club and get back into the Ford Transit Connect van.

Billy Livesley was an expectant father

9.09pm Peter Connors phones David Connors in a call lasting 20 seconds.

9.10pm Sam Spruce calls Billy Livesley in a call lasting 46 seconds.

9.11pm The van arrives at the Bryn Gates Lane Caravan Park to pick up Peter Connors.

9.14pm A Chrysler C300 driven by John Pownall is seen on CCTV footage travelling past the junction of Bryn Gates Lane and along Lily Lane in the direction of Platt Bridge. Seconds later, the Ford Transit Connect van leaves the caravan site and takes the same route along Warrington Road and Bickershaw Lane.

David Connor has been convicted of Billy's murder

9.17pm The Ford Transit Connect van drives past the car park and further along Bickershaw Lane, but then turns around and goes to the car park.

9.20pm The Ford Transit Connect van was seen on CCTV driving away from the scene, towards the caravan site on Bickershaw Lane. Peter Connors gets out and gets into a Vauxhall Combo van alone.

9.23pm Peter Connors is seen driving back to the car park in the Vauxhall Combo van.

9.24pm 999 call is made.

9.26pm Peter Connors was seen driving away from the car park.

9.27pm Ford Transit Connect van driven away from the Bickershaw Lane caravan site.

9.29pm Paramedics from North West Ambulance Service arrive at the car park to treat Billy and take him to hospital. Peter Connors arrives at the Triangle Club and goes to speak to his brother James Connor.

9.30pm Ford Transit Connect van left on Belmont Avenue and three people are seen leaving on foot.

9.32pm John Pownall’s car is seen travelling along Bickershaw Lane towards Bickershaw.

9.36pm Another person can be seen walking away from the van on Belmont Avenue.

9.39pm Peter Connors leaves the Triangle Club.

9.40pm Peter Connors arrives at his caravan site on Bryn Street.

9.44pm Peter Connors leaves the caravan site in a Peugeot 208 driven by his girlfriend Lucy Jolley and goes to Blackpool.

9.52pm David Connors is seen driving the Vauxhall Astra belonging to his girlfriend June Turner on the A570 in Bickerstaffe.

10.29pm Lucy Jolley’s mobile phone is used to search for “hotels in Blackpool tonight”.

10.31pm David Connors is in Skelmersdale.

11.40pm Peter Connors checks into a Holiday Inn Express in Preston, before checking out just after midnight.