Billy Livesley: Trial date set for duo accused of murder

The trial date for the duo accused of murdering Wigan dad-to-be Billy Livesley has been set.



Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address and 26-year-old Myles Connors, of Layton Street Caravan Park, have both been charged with murder and will face a judge and jury at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, on June 25 2019.

Jimmy Price has been charged with perverting the course of justice as part of the murder investigation. The 22-year-old's trial will begin on the same day at the some courthouse.

Billy was 21 when he was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, in Abram, at 9.35pm on Friday, December 28 and was rushed to hospital, where he died the following day.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from serious head injuries.

As a result of the investigation, James Connor, 38, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, was charged with making threats to kill Marcus Mitchell - Billy's brother - on Sunday, January 13. He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for Monday, June 24 at Bolton Crown Court